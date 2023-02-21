Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,599 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

UDMY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

