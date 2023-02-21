Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $25.14

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

