Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):

2/6/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $86.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,185. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72.

Get Microchip Technology Incorporated alerts:

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.