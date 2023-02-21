Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $111.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
  • 2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/7/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/18/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
  • 1/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $103.34. 83,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,612. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

