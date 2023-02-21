Analyzing ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASAP and NextMart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.53 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.32 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASAP.

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASAP and NextMart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASAP presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,021.21%. Given ASAP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ASAP is more favorable than NextMart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextMart beats ASAP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Holyoke, MA.

