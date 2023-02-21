Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Solel Partners LP

Solel Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157,506 shares during the period. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 4.1% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solel Partners LP owned about 2.04% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 209,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.