ApeCoin Price Reaches $5.74 on Major Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $114.46 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00023311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

