Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.12.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

