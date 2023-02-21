Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $22.81. Arconic shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 71,864 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after buying an additional 3,626,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

