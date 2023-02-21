Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $144,330.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 34,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,713. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $996.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
