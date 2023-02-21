Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $144,330.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 34,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,713. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $996.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

