Artha Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 205,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Simply Good Foods comprises 7.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 228,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

