Artha Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 205,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Simply Good Foods comprises 7.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 228,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.
SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
