Artha Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,724 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Artha Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 8.6% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 2.4 %

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 319,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

