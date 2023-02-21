Artha Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Sysco comprises approximately 3.9% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.82. 551,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,184. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

