ASD Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0587924 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,945,501.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

