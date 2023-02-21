Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.82 million. Assertio also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

ASRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

