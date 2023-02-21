AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %
AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
