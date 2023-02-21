AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $2,430,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

