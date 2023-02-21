Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises about 6.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $592,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,467 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,256. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.54. 424,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average of $184.42. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

