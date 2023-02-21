Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Increased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 2.4% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. 424,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,548,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,467 shares of company stock worth $36,870,256. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.