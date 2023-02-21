ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 121,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
