ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 121,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 654,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

