AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (1.19)-(1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.87). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$387 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.50 million.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.7 %

ATRC traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. 681,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,782. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

