AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 2,788,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,646,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

