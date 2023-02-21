aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,555. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

