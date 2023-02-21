aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
aTyr Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,555. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

