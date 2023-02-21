Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.67 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Augur has a market capitalization of $102.67 million and $24.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00038287 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
