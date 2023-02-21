AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.50. 153,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

