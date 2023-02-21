AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,036 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 6.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $116,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

