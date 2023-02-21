Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avangrid also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 648,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 180,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

