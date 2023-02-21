Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 135,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

About Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.