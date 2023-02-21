Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 135,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90.
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
