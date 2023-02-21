Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 135,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,256. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

