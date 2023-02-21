Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $29.95

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $31.94. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 20,767 shares changing hands.
AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
