Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $29.95

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $31.94. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 20,767 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.