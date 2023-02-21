Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 377,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.70. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

