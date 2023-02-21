Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

