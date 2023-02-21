Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $205.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.