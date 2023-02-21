Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

