B. Riley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $111.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 628,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.