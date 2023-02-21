B. Riley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $111.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 628,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

