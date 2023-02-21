Badger DAO Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $66.62 million and $27.74 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00014383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,970,438 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

