Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 188,224 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.