Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $26.98 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $26,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $266.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

