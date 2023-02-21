Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $33.45 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,943,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.