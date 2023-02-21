Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $46.88 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.33% of Cincinnati Financial worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

