Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,362 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $195,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

