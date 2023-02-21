Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 522,916 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,916 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $129,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

