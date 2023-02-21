Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $78,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

