Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of CSG Systems International worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

