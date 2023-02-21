Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Genpact worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after buying an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,225 shares of company stock worth $14,301,162. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.