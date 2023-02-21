Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $169,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

