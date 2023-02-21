Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading

