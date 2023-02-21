Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 2.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. 292,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 747,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

