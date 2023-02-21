Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $318.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.06 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 311.50 ($3.75), with a volume of 169036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.77).

Banco Santander Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £52.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.97.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

