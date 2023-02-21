Bank of America Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.
ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.
Roku Stock Up 1.4 %
ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $141.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.