Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$72.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$86.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

